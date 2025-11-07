Elementary students in Joliet receive free winter coats courtesy of Nicor

Nicor Community Affairs Manager Pat Eaves helps second grader Bria Smith find the perfect fit during the winter coat event hosted by Nicor Gas, in collaboration with Operation Warm, at T. E. Culbertson Elementary School on Nov. 7, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Nicor Gas, in partnership with the nonprofit group Operation Warm, distributed winter coats to every student at T.E. Culbertson Elementary School in Joliet.

Nicor has partnered with Operation Warm to distribute free new coats to children at Title I schools around Illinois for multiple years as part of its community outreach program.

This year two schools were chosen by Nicor and Operation Warm to receive coats.

Along with the 247 students of Culbertson Elementary, students at Drexel Elementary School in Cicero will also be receiving coats.

Students at Culbertson received their new coats on Friday – good timing with the possibility of snow forecast for Sunday into Monday.

“This is an amazing experience for my students,” said Culbertson Principal Kesha Brown. “Thanks to Nicor Gas and Operation Warm for making this happen.”

“Operation Warm’s mission has always been focused on the whole child. Our tagline, ‘more than a coat’ means that our coats and shoes provide children with not just physical warmth, but also emotional warmth,” Operation Warm said in a statement released by Joliet Public Schools District 86. “Over the last 26 years, these gifts have become a bridge between families in need and our partners offering access to critical resources.”

In the past 26 years, Operation Warm has manufactured and distributed their water-repellant, fleece lined winter coats and pairs of shoes to over 7 million children in need at schools, homeless shelters, and other urgent need organizations, according to the release.