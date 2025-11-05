Will County forest preserve dog park permits now on sale

Dog park permits for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s six dog parks are now on sale. (Photo provided by Will County forest district)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2026 dog park permits are now on sale at visitors centers and online.

Permits became available Nov. 1 and are valid for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. Each permit grants access to all six off-leash dog parks:

Each park features separate enclosures for large dogs and for small dogs weighing 35 pounds or less.

Annual permits cost $40 for Will County residents and $80 for nonresidents. Discounts are available for senior citizens, veterans and active-duty military members, according to the forest preserve district.

Additional fees apply for multiple dogs up to a maximum of three. Daily passes are $5 each for up to three dogs and can be purchased in person or online.

Permits are available at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township, which are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Permits also are available at the Sugar Creek Administration Center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online sales include a $2 service fee. Permit applications also can be mailed to the Sugar Creek Administration Center.

For more information, including dog park rules, visit the Dog Parks page at ReconnectWithNature.org.