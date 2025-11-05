Providence, Lemont win to set up Class 3A volleyball sectional title match: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Providence d. Evergreen Park 25-16, 25-14: At the Class 3A Kankakee Sectional, the top-seeded Celtics – now 32-6 – eliminated Evergreen Park in straight sets to punch their ticket to Thursday’s championship match against Lemont.

Lemont d. Marian 25-20, 25-14: At the Class 3A Kankakee Sectional, Lemont advanced on in straight sets to set up a Thursday sectional championship match against Providence. Lemont is now 25-12.

Normal Community d. Minooka 25-17, 22-25, 25-22: At the Class 4A O’Fallon Sectional, the Indians were defeated in the semifinals to finish the season 26-12. Jerzie Caves (eight kills, nine digs), Kendall Kozak (10 kills, 16 assists, 11 digs) and Maddie Dostall (12 digs) led the effort for Minooka.

Cissna Park d. Dwight 25-6, 25-13: At the Class 1A Watseka Sectional, the regional champion Trojans saw their season come to a close in straight sets. Dwight finishes 19-16.

Marist d. Lincoln-Way East 25-14, 25-14: At the Class 4A Rich Township Sectional, the conference and regional champion Griffins (29-9) were defeated by identical set scores to see their season come to a close. Marist will play Mother McAuley in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match.