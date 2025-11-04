Homer Glen K-9 fundraiser event to offer food, pictures with Santa Claus

Edo, a K-9 member of the Will County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit. Photo provided by courtesy of the sheriff's office. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Will County Sheriff's Office)

A dog spa in Homer Glen is hosting a “Pictures with Santa” event to raise money for a ballistic vest for a K-9 with the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at K-9 Couture, 14408 W. 151st St., Homer Glen.

Joey Red Hots will serve food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will donate 20% of all sales to support K-9 Edo of the Will sheriff’s office K-9 unit, according to K-9 Couture’s Facebook page.

Families and children can take pictures with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as take photos with a red truck from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A $20 minimum donation is requested and all proceeds will go toward providing a ballistic vest for Edo, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Let’s come together to protect one of our community’s four-legged heroes while making some festive memories,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

On Sept. 20, Edo had contributed to the seizure of narcotics on Interstate 55 near Reed Road, the sheriff’s office said in the release.