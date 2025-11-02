Coroner IDs man who died in I-55 ATV collision in Joliet area

Will County Coroner Office building is located on Laraway Road in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified Timothy A. Barten, 48, of Joliet as the man who died in an all-terrain vehicle collision on Interstate 55 on Saturday.

Barten was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-55 in Troy Township, the coroner’s office said in a news release posted Sunday.

Barten’s death was “the result of a motor vehicle crash,” the release said. “The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.”

The coroner’s release did not specify details of the crash.

But state police on Saturday said the driver of an ATV was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes on I-55 before colliding with a commercial vehicle at Black Road.

Police said they tried to locate and stop the ATV after getting a report at 4:46 a.m. that the off-road vehicle was on I-55 near U.S. 30.

An autopsy was performed Sunday, the coroner’s release stated.