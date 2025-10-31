Shaw Local

Will County forest preserve makes 2nd biggest land acquisition ever

Pays $4.3 million for 495 acres in Crete Township

An entryway to the Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete is seen in this file photo. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

By Bob Okon

Thr Forest Preserve District of Will County on Friday announced its second-largest land deal ever.

The district paid $4.3 million for 495 acres in Crete Township.

It is the second-largest acquisition since the district was formed in 1927, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District.

The land is adjacent to the district’s Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve.

The land purchase was made possible by a $50 million capital program approved last year amid taxpayer opposition that it would create one more burden on local property tax bills.

An information sign sits at the start of a trail at the Forest Preserve District of Will County Rock Run Preserve on Thursday June 6, 2024 in Joliet.

An information sign is posted at a Forest Preserve District trail site. (Gary Middendorf)

The forest preserve district argued that the program will preserve open space that otherwise could be developed for other uses, pointing to public use of preserves.

The Crete Township land buy “is about protecting land in perpetuity,” Colleen Novander, the district’s director of planning and land preservation, said in a news release.

The acquired land “has been largely untouched except for farming,” stated the news release. “It features the origins of Plum Creek and glacially carved moraines.”

The land buy expands Goodenow Grove from 891 acres to 1,386 acres, making it the district’s second largest preserve after Hickory Creek Preserve in Mokena, the district release said.

It also expands a 3,300-acre Plum Creek Greenway preservation program, which began in 1938.

Bob Okon

