Grundy County to participate in Operation Green Light

Led by the National Association of Counties, Operation Green Light raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

The Grundy County Board has passed a resolution in support of Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort uniting individuals, families, businesses and communities in support of military veterans.

Led by the National Association of Counties, the initiative raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its fifth year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. In 2023 and 2024, over 450 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

Grundy County residents, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to participate by changing one light to a green bulb during the week of Nov. 4-11. Let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported by shining a green light.