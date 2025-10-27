Teen reported missing in Joliet

Photo of Tyeisha Knight provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photo povided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department.)

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Joliet.

On Monday, Tyeisha Knight was reported to have been last seen in the 6000 block of Winterhaven Drive, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Knight is Black, stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police officials.

Knight was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, orange jacket, black pants, and white-and-gray shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-826-2491.