Halloween 2025 trick-or-treat times in Will County

Use this guide for trick-or-treat times in Will County.
For additional Halloween fun, the city of Joliet has an online map for Halloween that is live until Nov. 3 at joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.
Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Channahon: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Crest Hill: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Frankfort: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Joliet: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Lockport: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Manhattan: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Mokena: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
New Lenox: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Plainfield: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Romeoville: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Shorewood: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
How to stay safe when trick-or-treating
The village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Police Department offer the following safety guidelines:
- If you choose to hand out candy, please turn on your outside lights.
- If you do not wish to participate, please make sure your outside lights are turned off.
- Make sure that trick-or-treaters have a clear field of vision and wear light colors or put reflective tape on their costumes.
- Be careful when crossing streets, and check both directions for cars.
- Do not enter any homes.
- Check all treats in a well-lit area after returning home, and only eat unopened candy that is in the original packaging.
- Respect others and their property.