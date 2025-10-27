Shaw Local

Halloween 2025 trick-or-treat times in Will County

Several trick-or-treaters visit along Western Avenue in Joliet in this file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

By Kevin Newberry

Use this guide for trick-or-treat times in Will County.

For additional Halloween fun, the city of Joliet has an online map for Halloween that is live until Nov. 3 at joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Channahon: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Crest Hill: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Frankfort: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Joliet: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Lockport: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Manhattan: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Mokena: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

New Lenox: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Plainfield: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Romeoville: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Shorewood: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

How to stay safe when trick-or-treating

The village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Police Department offer the following safety guidelines:

  • If you choose to hand out candy, please turn on your outside lights.
  • If you do not wish to participate, please make sure your outside lights are turned off.
  • Make sure that trick-or-treaters have a clear field of vision and wear light colors or put reflective tape on their costumes.
  • Be careful when crossing streets, and check both directions for cars.
  • Do not enter any homes.
  • Check all treats in a well-lit area after returning home, and only eat unopened candy that is in the original packaging.
  • Respect others and their property.
