Halloween 2025 trick-or-treat times in Will County

Several trick-or-treaters visit along Western Avenue in Joliet in this file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

Use this guide for trick-or-treat times in Will County.

For additional Halloween fun, the city of Joliet has an online map for Halloween that is live until Nov. 3 at joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Channahon: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Crest Hill: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Frankfort: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Joliet: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Lockport: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Manhattan: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Mokena: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

New Lenox: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Plainfield: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Romeoville: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Shorewood: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

How to stay safe when trick-or-treating

The village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Police Department offer the following safety guidelines: