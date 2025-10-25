Shaw Local

Tickets on sale for Will County Habitat for Humanity holiday fundraiser

Dozens of recliner chairs are on display at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Tickets are now available for Will County Habitat for Humanity’s Ladies Night Out fundraiser on Nov. 12.

The Tinsel & ‘Tinis 2025 event will include after-hours shopping at the Joliet ReStore along with raffles and merchandise vendors.

The event will also include a martini bar featuring fun-themed cocktails, appetizers and “decadent desserts.”

Tickets are $40. Add a “hand-painted and festive” martini glass for $25. Registration for both ends Nov. 11.

Proceeds support “Will County Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities and hope.”

The Joliet ReStore is located at 1395 N Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

For tickets and more information, visit habitatwill.rallybound.org.

