Romeoville Fire Department’s K9 Roy to get body armor thanks to donation

Romeoville Fire Department K9 Roy will soon receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest, sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., will be embroidered with the sentiment: “In memory of K9 Spike, Romeoville, IL — EOW 12/22/22," according to a press release from the village of Romeoville.

Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement and public safety dogs nationwide, the release stated.

The custom-fitted, U.S.-made vests are certified by the National Institute of Justice and designed to offer lifesaving protection for K9 officers, the release stated.

Since its founding, the organization has provided more than 6,225 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, according to the release.

The program is open to U.S. working dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate, according to the release.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s working across the United States, according to the organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible donations in any amount. A single contribution of $1,050 sponsors one vest, which is valued at $1,800, weighs about 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.