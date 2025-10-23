Reed-Custer soccer rallies and advances: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Reed-Custer 4, Momence 3: At the Class 1A Momence regional, the Comets rallied from behind to move on to the final. Matthew Kuban scored twice and Jayden Bustos had three assists for the Comets. Jakub Lichaj and Tristan Randall also scored for R-C, which will race Manteno in Saturday’s regional final.

Minooka 4, Plainfield South 0: At the Class 3A Minooka regional, Ethan Koranda and Andrew Calederon had a goal and an assist each to lead the top-seeded Indians to the regional semifinal win over the Cougars. Minooka (18-2) will face sixth-seeded Bradley Bourbonais in Saturday’s regional final.

Providence 9, Morgan Park 0: At the Class 2A Hinsdale South regional in Darien, JT Potocsnak, Aldo Dominguez, and James Lee each scored twice as the second-seeded Celtics advanced. Roman Guzman, Gavin Parks and Sebastian Ravelo added solo goals for PC (11-8-4). The Celtics will face Hinsdale South in Saturday’s regional final.

Waubonsie Valley 4, Bolingbrook 3 (PK): At the Class 3A Joliet Central Regional, the Raiders’ season came to an end, falling to the Warriors on penalty kicks by a tally of 6-5. Bolingbrook closed the season at 12-9-1.

Naperville North 5, Romeoville 0: At the Class 3A Romeoville regional, the Spartans’ (10-15) season came to an end with the loss to the Huskies in the regional semifinals.

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way East d. York, 25-19, 27-25: At Frankfort, on senior night, the Griffins improved to 28-7 with the win over the Dukes.

Bolingbrook d. Batavia, 25-11, 25-13: At Batavia, the raiders won their fourth match in their last five with the nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Bolingbrook improved to 23-9 on the season.

Marist d. Minooka, 25-14, 25-14: At Chicago, Kendall Kozak had five kills and five digs as the Indians fell to the Redhawks in a nonconference match. Kennedy Walker added seven assists and five digs for Minooka (23-11).

Coal City d. Yorkville Christian, 25-13, 25-22: At Coal City, Ava Kenney had a season-high 10 kills and Sydney Larson had 18 assists and a service ace as the Lady Coalers closed out the regular season with the win. Darcie Ladas, Liz Nadess and Margaret Carlson had three kills each for Coal City (16-16-1).