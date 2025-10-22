Romeoville woman accused of stealing about $136,000 from Walmart placed on electronic monitoring

A Romeoville woman accused of stealing almost $136,000 from Walmart has been placed on electronic monitoring after she failed to appear in court for more than a year while on cash bail release.

On Friday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak granted a state motion for sanctions against Melissa Vanderwall, 50, after she failed to appear in court for about a year and four months.

Bertani-Tomczak ordered Vanderwall to submit to electronic monitoring as a condition of pretrial release. Vanderwall was released from jail on Monday after spending about four days in the facility.

Vanderwall faces felony charges of theft and burglary after she was accused of stealing almost $136,000 on Nov. 27, 2022, from Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Vanderwall was a former employee of Walmart.

On March 6, 2023, Vanderwall had been taken to the Will County jail on a warrant that carried a $100,000 bond. Bertani-Tomczak later granted a defense motion to reduce the bond to $50,000, court records show.

On March 31, 2023, Vanderwall secured her release from jail after her mother posted 10% of her bond amount, court records show. Cash bail in Illinois was eliminated under the SAFE-T Act on Sept. 18, 2023.

Vanderwell’s next court date is Nov. 20 for another pretrial conference.