Ex-Plainfield fire chief won’t face charges after paying $54,250 from selling district property

Will County prosecutors won’t file charges against a former fire chief accused of pocketing money from the sale of donated vehicles after paying $54,250 to the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

In a statement on Monday, the Plainfield Fire Protection District‘s Board of Trustees announced they “became aware” on May 23, 2023 of Jon Stratton, a former fire chief, placing money from the sale of donated vehicles into a personal bank account.

On May 25, 2023, Stratton reportedly “acknowledged that he sold donated vehicles at auction” and deposited the money into a “private trust account in his name,” according to the statement from Robert Baish, the board’s president.

Stratton then wrote a check to the district for $31,350 to “cover the costs” of what was sold at auction and put in his personal account, according to Baish’s statement.

Stratton resigned on May 30, 2023 and investigation was conducted by Illinois State Police.

“Last week, we were informed by Will County State’s Attorney [James Glasgow’s] Office that it would not file any criminal charges against Mr. Stratton, assuming Stratton reimbursed the district $54,250,” according to Baish’s statement.

Plainfield Fire Chief Vito Bonomo said as of late Friday, the district “did receive the check for the full amount.”

The issued “weighed heavily on” on the board and it was “difficult not sharing information publicly” since board members were asked “not to make any public comments” to “maintain the integrity of the investigation,” according to Baish’s statement.

In response to the Stratton incident, the board has “implemented new policies and accountability procedures” regarding the donation of vehicles and equipment to the district, according to Baish’s statement.