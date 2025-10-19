Joliet event raises awareness for breast cancer, mental health through art

Renaissance Center in Joliet on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The Silver Lining Event, an art-related event to raise awareness for breast cancer and mental health, will take place from Oct. 25 at the Renaissance Center. (Gary Middendorf)

An upcoming Joliet event is using art to raise awareness for both breast cancer and mental health while raising money for two local organizations.

The Silver Lining Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

The main feature of the event is an auction of “artfully transformed vintage undergarments” created by 11 artists, said Lisa M. Scarcelli, the Silver Lining Event chairperson.

“The event is in honor of my grandmother,” Scarcelli said. “She would have been 101 this year. She was a breast cancer survivor and an advocate for all.”

The event, which Scarcelli called “transformational and meaningful,” also will feature a student art contest exhibit with the announcement of winners along with displays of cancer warrior and survivor art.

“We also will have a free raffle for breast cancer survivors, as well as a raffle for community members to purchase tickets to,” Scarcelli said.

The event will include community resource tables with information for the attendees, children’s crafts and face-painting, she said.

Proceeds from the Silver Lining Event will benefit the Pink Heals Joliet chapter and the JTHS Foundation for scholarships for students in Joliet Township High School District 204 who plan on studying art in college, Scarcelli said.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at eventbrite.com.

For more information, email silverliningevent@gmail.com.