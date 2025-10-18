The Herald-News high school football roundup

Richards 54, Lemont 27: At Oak Lawn, Lemont was doubled up by the Bulldogs on the road.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for Lemont (5-3, 5-0), which heads into its season finale in Oak Forest next week.

Naperville North 14, Lincoln-Way East 6: At Naperville, the Griffins were handed their first regular-season loss in four years.

L-WE (7-1, 5-1) will look to steal back some momentum heading into the postseason next week in its Week 9 matchup at home against Sandburg.

Lockport 34, Metea Valley 21: At Lockport, the Porters secured win No. 5 to likely punch their ticket to the postseason.

Lockport (5-3, 4-2) will be in Naperville next week to take on Neuqua Valley.

Yorkville 21, Plainfield North 13: At Yorkville, Foxes quarterback Jack Beetham scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for 154 yards in a victory over the Tigers.

Yorkville (7-1, 3-1) will be in Bolingbrook for the final week of the regular season, while Plainfield North (2-6, 0-4) will wrap things up in Oswego.

Plainfield South 49, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Cougars held the Steelmen completely in check to pick up their third win of the season.

Plainfield South (3-5, 3-2) will host Romeoville in Week 9, while Joliet Central (1-7, 0-4) will be across town at Joliet West.

Seneca 39, St. Joseph Ogden 36: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish will head into the final week of the season with their spotless record intact following a gutsy win over the Spartans.

Seneca (8-0, 4-0) will close the regular season on the road against 0-8 Carlyle.

Morris 50, Sycamore 10: At Morris, a dominant win over the Spartans put Morris one win away from a perfect regular season.

Morris (8-0, 5-0) will close its schedule at home against Byron Center (Mich.).

Dwight 28, Warrensburg-Latham 13: At Dwight, the Trojans picked up their third win in a row at home over the Cardinals.

Dwight (5-3) will end the regular season at home against Oregon.

Wilmington 54, Reed-Custer 6: At Braidwood, the Wildcats had no trouble away from home in an Interstate 8 Conference handling of the Comets.

Wilmington (6-1, 5-0) will square off with Coal City in Week 9 with the ICE title on the line, while Reed-Custer (4-5, 2-4) will accept a season-ending forfeit from Lisle.

Joliet Catholic 49, De La Salle 0: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers ran away with one at home.

JCA (3-5, 3-0) will end the regular season in conference action when it hosts Providence next week.

Providence 38, Marian Catholic 13: At Chicago Heights, the Celtics snatched a nonconference win on the road to improve to 6-2 with one week left in the regular season.

Providence (6-2, 2-0) will travel to Joliet to take on the Hilltoppers in Week 9.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Lincoln-Way West 13: At New Lenox, the Boilermakers pulled out a road win to hand the Warriors their first loss of the season.

L-WW (7-1, 4-1) will look to bounce back in Week 9 against Stagg in Palos Hills.

Coal City 56, Herscher 7: At Coal City, the Coalers set up a dramatic Week 9 clash with rival Wilmington by making short work of Herscher.

Coal City (7-1, 5-0) will attempt to seize the conference crown and extend its winning streak to seven games when it welcomes the Wildcats to town for its regular-season finale.

Manteno 25, Peotone 20: At Manteno, the Panthers never trailed in a win over the rival Blue Devils.

Peotone (3-5, 2-4) will close out the season on the road in Herscher.

Bolingbrook 39, Minooka 20: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders picked up a big conference victory over Minooka.

Bolingbrook (6-2, 4-1) will end the regular season at home against Yorkville next week, while Minooka (5-3, 2-1) will be in Oswego to take on Oswego East.

Joliet West 31, Plainfield Central 7: At Plainfield, the visiting Tigers (3-5, 3-1) kept their playoff hopes alive with the victory. They would need a win at home over Joliet Central next Friday and to win a Southwest Prairie East tiebreaker to earn a berth.

Plainfield Central falls to 2-6, 1-3.

Lincoln-Way Central 37, Waubonsie Valley 7: At New Lenox, the host Knights moved to 7-1 overall, 5-1 in the Southwest Valley Red with the victory, wrapping up at least a share of the conference championship. L-W Central visits Rich YTownship in Week 9.