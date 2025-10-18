Joliet West teacher receives Outstanding Educator Award from University of Chicago

Joliet West High School has announced that teacher Jackelyn Gruneich has received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. (Graphic provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The University of Chicago recognizes excellence in teaching with its Outstanding Educator Awards. The awards are presented to teachers who are exceptional in their field and role models for all students.

All award winners will receive a commemorative award, certificate and letter that includes details from the student who nominated them.

A virtual event celebrating this year’s winners will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 29, featuring University of Chicago Dean of Admissions Jim NonDorf.