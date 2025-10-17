Joliet invites residents to educational tree walk at Route 66 Park

Fall color trees create a backdrop for the Route 66 sculpture at Joliet Kick On 66 Park in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Join members of the city of Joliet Tree Advisory Board for an educational tree walk at Route 66 Park Broadway Greenway Arboretum, 920 N. Broadway St., to celebrate OAKtober: Oak Awareness Month.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Participants will learn how to grow an oak tree from an acorn, discover more about Joliet’s urban forest and ongoing efforts to protect it, and get tips on how to care for the trees in their own yard, according to a news release from the city.

In 2015, Illinois proclaimed October as OAKtober: Oak Awareness Month to recognize the vital role that oaks play in the environment.

Joliet is currently conducting an inventory of all trees in public areas, including several oaks that are more than 100 years old, according to the release.

The work is being completed through a grant administered by the Chicago Region Trees Initiative in partnership with The Morton Arboretum.

For information, contact public works office manager Ada Martino at amartino@joliet.gov or 815-486-1062.