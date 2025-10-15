Lincoln-Way West notches volleyball sweep over Andrew: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln-Way West d. Andrew 25-23, 25-17: Sophia Rozga had five digs and two aces for the Warriors (17-11, 4-2) in the Southwest Suburban Conference win, while Lily Goyer and Kara Stigter each had eight kills. Claire Murphy added 16 assists.

Lincoln-Way Central d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-22, 25-16: Ava Birmingham had 18 digs, three assists, a kill and an ace for the Knights (17-8, 3-4) in the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Penny Smith had six kills, while Kaitlyn Hedrich had three kills, four aces, 12 assists and five digs.

Bolingbrook d. Plainfield South 25-17, 25-13: Angelia Robinson had eight kills and four digs for the Raiders (21-8, 7-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Noelle Aprati had five kills and three digs. Catherine Daniels had 13 assists, five digs and six aces, and Carly Schopp had four digs.

Minooka d. Yorkville 25-22, 25-19: Cameron Garcia had five kills and five digs to lead the Indians (21-10, 7-1) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Maddie Dostall pitched in 10 digs and two aces.

Morris d. Ottawa 25-23, 24-26, 25-20: Hannah Linn had 12 kills for Morris (22-5, 5-2) in the Interstate 8 Conference win, while Tessa Shannon had six kills and three aces. Alexis Williams pushed 24 assists.

Seneca d. St. Bede 25-19, 25-9: Brooklyn Sheedy had 10 kills to lead Seneca into the Tri-County Conference Tournament title match, while Graysen Provance had 17 assists and five kills, and Tessa Krull had five kills and five blocks.

Peotone d. Coal City 25-19, 25-21: Sydney Larson had 15 assists and three digs for the Coalers (14-14-1, 5-6) in the Illinois Central Eight loss. Riley Walker had five kills, while Maggie Carlson, Averie Hodgen and Ava Kenney each had four.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Edwardsville 27, Plainfield Central 8: At Danville, the Wildcats’ magical season came to an end in the sectional championship game.

BOYS SOCCER

Plainfield East 2, Minooka 1: The Indians (16-2, 9-2) got their goal from Aldo Escobedo on an assist from Andrew Calderon.

Lockport 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Porters got two goals from Krystian Rafacz and one from Orlando Dominguez, along with an assist each by Kasper Sikon and Jacob Hareza.