Appreciation breakfast for veterans to be held in Plainfield Township

Anthony Vaughn, assistant director for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, talks with Jen Solum, superintendent of the Will County Veterans Affairs Commission, at a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the Plainfield Township Community Center in Plainfield. Vaughn will be in attendance at a veterans breakfast at the center again on Nov. 1, 2025. (Bob Okon)

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel is hosting a veterans appreciation breakfast event ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.

“People who put their lives on hold in service of something greater than themselves deserve our thanks and recognition,” the Shorewood Democrat said in a news release. “This event serves as a small token of appreciation for our local heroes while helping them connect with others who have served and providing them an opportunity to learn more about programs and services that are available to assist them.”

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Plainfield Township Community Center, 15014 S. Des Plaines St. in Plainfield. A warm breakfast will be provided for attendees.

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn will be the headline speaker. Local resources will be available on-site.

Registration is required for this event. Veterans can call Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 to register.