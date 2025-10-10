Shaw Local

Two injured in I-80/I-55 crash in Joliet

Illinois State Police were called to the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-55 at milepost 126 just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a Toyota Camry crashed and flipped. (Jerry Nowicki)

By Jessie Molloy

Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 80 at the Interstate 55 interchange in Joliet Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police reported in a news release that officers from Troop 3 were called to the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-55 at milepost 126 just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a Toyota Camry crashed and flipped.

The car was traveling eastbound on I-80 and started to take the southbound ramp to I-55, before changing course and attempting to re-enter I-80, the release said.

As the vehicle tried to re-enter I-80 traffic, the driver reportedly lost control, and the car struck a crash cushion and was overturned, the release said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver and the vehicle’s passenger were both taken to a local hospital with injuries, the release said. Their current condition is unknown.

Police temporarily closed the outside lane of I-80 while an investigation was conducted, and it reopened at 8:29 p.m.

