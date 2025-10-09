Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet West H.S. releases homecoming parade route for Friday

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet.

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Judy Harvey

Joliet West High School is celebrating its homecoming week, culminating in the football game Friday night.

The homecoming pep rally is Friday during the school day for students. The junior and senior pep rally will take place during third period, and the freshman and sophomore pep rally takes place during eighth period.

Homecoming parade

The parade will begin at 4:15 p.m. Friday. It starts in the Joliet West parking lot, 401 N. Larkin Ave., and proceeds east on Glenwood Avenue to Woodlawn, according to Joliet Township High School District 204.

The route then turns left and heads to Douglas Street, and then turns left and heads south on Westminster.

After that, the parade route turns left and heads west to Glenwood, and then turns left and heads back to the Joliet West parking lot, according to District 204.

JolietJoliet West High SchoolJoliet WestSchoolWill CountyLocal News
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.