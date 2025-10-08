South Chicago Heights man sentenced to 70 years for Joliet woman’s murder

A South Chicago Heights man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting a Joliet woman, a murder that the woman’s sister called “pure evil.”

The sentence was issued Tuesday by Will County Judge Tom Slazyk, who found that Willie Banks, 49, showed no remorse for the Dec. 13, 2023, first-degree murder of Alicia Cole, 40, in Joliet.

Banks broke into Cole’s residence and shot her multiple times with a gun, prosecutors said.

Before Cole’s murder, Banks had been on a cash bail release from jail and already faced 20 charges across three Will County cases naming Cole as the victim.

Domestic violence advocates said the SAFE-T Act could have kept Banks in jail because the law allows judges to keep defendants in jail if they pose a threat to public safety. The SAFE-T Act went into effect about three months before Cole’s murder.

“Under this framework, someone with Banks’ record could have been held without bail after earlier offenses, potentially preventing the escalation that led to Cole’s murder,” said Amanda Pyron, CEO of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Cole’s sister, Janie Eddins, said she was “heartbroken” over the murder of her sister. Eddins said Cole was funny, smart, loving and kind, as well as a fighter despite her health challenges.

Eddins said Cole was someone who was “loved by many.” She said Banks treated her sister like trash, and the way he killed her was “pure evil.”

While Eddins was speaking, Banks was loudly rustling a large plastic bag of paperwork that he brought to the courtroom.

Eddins said although Banks may have taken away Cole’s life, she has “taken away your freedom.” She said Banks does not “deserve to see the light of day – ever.”

“Willie Banks. Willie Banks. You are evil. You’re an evil person with a dark soul,” Eddins said.

Will County Judge Tom Slazyk appears during his time as a prosecutor in 2023 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. Slazyk sentenced Willie Banks, 49, of South Chicago Heights, to serve 70 years in prison for the 2023 murder of Alicia Cole, 40, of Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Prosecutors presented evidence of Banks’ past domestic violence toward Cole, which included pushing over her oxygen tank and pressing a firearm to her head. They also played 911 audio where Banks is heard yelling at Cole while using profanity and offensive insults toward her.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah West argued that Banks should face life in prison. She said Banks tortured Cole for years, and he has shown “zero remorse from the second he was arrested.”

West said Cole was shot six times by Banks, and there is clear evidence that he had no “regard for [Cole’s] life prior to killing her.”

“If there’s someone who warrants a life sentence, it is this defendant,” West said.

When Slazyk gave Banks the chance to speak, Banks claimed that he never killed Cole and that she was stabbed. He claimed that he is a “certified home health care agent” and Cole was not his wife but a client.

During Banks’ speech, he made disparaging remarks toward Cole’s family and claimed his father “had kids by the queen of England.”

“I rest my case, your honor. God bless America,” Banks said.

Banks’ Will County public defender argued for the minimum sentence of 45 years after contending that Banks was cordial during his time in jail and he had a loving family who also was affected by the incident.

After reviewing a presentence investigation report, Slazyk cited Banks’ extensive criminal history, which included time spent in prison. He said Banks lived a “life of crime” and put Cole in a “life of hell.”

The entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse appears Aug. 5, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Slazyk said there’s evidence of Banks malingering, or exaggerating psychological symptoms to avoid the consequences of his own actions.

As Slazyk was speaking, Banks frequently rubbed his hands in front of his face.

Slazyk took note of Banks loudly shuffling paperwork and rustling his large plastic bag while Eddins was delivering her victim impact statement.

“You stretch. You yawn. [You couldn’t] care less about your actions,” Slazyk said.

Slazyk expressed his condolences to Cole’s family in the courtroom gallery. He told them he wished he could bring her back.

After Banks was sentenced and taken away from the courtroom, he could be heard loudly ranting and using a homophobic slur.