Kiley Sanborn leads Plainfield North Girls golf to state: Monday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls golf

Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional: At Naperville, Plainfield North junior Kiley Sanborn fired a 2-over par 74 for a one-shot win at Springbrook Golf Course, the meet medalist leading the Tigers team to second place and the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Sanborn, who started on the back nine, was 3-over at the turn. She came back with three birdies on the front nine.

“So, the first nine was really tough. I was struggling to make ends meet, but on the front nine I pulled through,” Sanborn said. “On the front I ended up getting a few good putts and a few birdies. I didn’t really change anything, just my mindset.”

Sanborn as a sophomore was part of the first Plainfield North team in school history to make state. On Monday the Tigers shot 342, behind only Benet (338). Metea Valley (345) was the third team advancing on a fifth-score tiebreaker over Oswego Co-Op (345), which had won the Southwest Prairie Conference the week before. Brooklynn Griffith shot an 86, Annie Halvorsen an 88 and Sophie Maletich a 94 for Plainfield North’s counting scores.

“That was my main goal of the season, was to get the team to state,” Sanborn said. “I wanted to make my team proud.”

It was Sanborn’s third time playing at Naperville’s Springbrook Golf Course. Last year, she won an IJGA tournament there. She was in the clubhouse trailing, but leader Alli Wiertel of Oswego Co-Op bogeyed the last two holes.

“At first I was like I don’t know if we can do this, but then checking the leaderboard, I thought as long as I play my game I will be fine,” Sanborn said. “Just had to stay calm, as soon as you get worked up your mind will just crash. Take a deep breath. Golf is searching for that feeling. I finally found it.“

Plainfield East sophomore Taylor Miller advanced to state as an individual with a 77 to tie for sixth.

Class 2A Lockport Sectional: At Lockport, the host Porters finished just a shot out of the top spot but qualified for state as a team. Angelica Kwak led the way with a 73. Natalie Mickelson, Rheagan Boucher, Alyssa Nenoff, Adelynn Oostema, and Addyson Hill will represent the Porters at state. Freshman Sarah Scott shot a 75 to earn a spot at state for Lemont.

Class 1A Pontiac Sectional: At Pontiac, junior Piper Stenzel of Seneca placed second with an 81 to qualify for state. Isabella Dinelli of Dwight tied for sixth with an 85 to earn a spot at the state meet.

Boys golf

Class 2A De La Salle Sectional: At Bensenville, Joey Scott of Lemont shot a 73 to tie for second and earn an individual spot at state. Alex Hartman of Providence shot a 75 to tie for ninth and qualify for state.

Girls flag football

Oswego 14, Minooka 6: At Kankakee, the Indians season came to an end in the regional quarterfinals with the loss to the Panthers.

Plainfield Central 50, Plainfield North 24: At Plainfield, the Wildcats improved to 9-8 with the win over the Tigers. They will face the top seed of the Danville Sectional, Bradley-Bourbonnais, on Tuesday at Romeoville in the regional semifinals.

Romeoville 48, Joliet Central 14: At Romeoville, the Spartans improved to 14-4 with the win over the Steelmen. The No. 4-seeded Spartans will host Bolingbrook in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Bolingbrook 38, Plainfield East 0: At Romeoville, the No. 5-seeded Raiders opened up regional play with win over the Bengals. Bolingbrook (14-10) will face No. 4-seeded Romeoville on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

Wilmington d. Seneca, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22: At Seneca, the Wildcats picked up their 19th win of the season with the nonconference win over the Irish. Brooklyn Sheedy had 15 kills and Graysen Provance added 20 assists for Seneca (16-7).

Gibson City-Melvin Sibley d. Dwight, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23: At Dwight, the Trojans fell to 13-11 on the season with the loss to the Falcons.

Boys soccer

Minooka 5, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, Andrew Calderon scored a hat trick and Jamie Franson had a goal and assist as the Indians cruised past the Warriors. Aldo Escobedo added a solo tally, and Nolan Skedel stopped seven shots for Minooka (14-1, 7-1 in the SPC). Mike Nebel scored twice for West (5-7-1, 3-2).

Rockford Boylan Catholic 3, Lemont 0: At Aurora, Lemont fell at the Warrior/Stang Invitational.