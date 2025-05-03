7 Brew coffee coming to Plainfield Road in Joliet

The 7 Brew drive-through coffee chain is looking at a Joliet location in Millenium Square along Plainfield Road. (Bob Okon)

The 7 Brew chain of drive-thru coffee shops now plans a Joliet location off Plainfield Road near the Louis Joliet Mall.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider a drive-thru permit for a 7 Brew at 2551 Plainfield Road.

The drive-thru would be part of a new building constructed on a vacant lot in the Millennium Square subdivision, according to a staff memo to the council.

It would be the second new development in the area, where a Speed Trek gas station and convenience store is near completion at 2665 Plainfield Road.

It also would be the second 7 Brew proposed in Joliet.

The company at one time was looking at a location at 2421 W. Jefferson St., the site of a closed Long John Silver’s restaurant. The city approved a drive-thru permit for that site, but the project did not develop.

The developer made a formal request for a drive-thru at the Plainfield Road site last month, according to the staff report.

The plan is for a 515-square-foot building with two drive-thru lanes.

“No ordering stations with speakers are proposed, as employees will take orders directly in the queuing line with handheld devices,” according to a letter to the city from Toth & Associates, the Missouri engineering firm working on the project.

Arkansas-based 7 Brew has 381 locations, including 13 in Illinois, according to its website. The nearest to Joliet is in Naperville.