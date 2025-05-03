May 03, 2025
Shaw Local
7 Brew coffee coming to Plainfield Road in Joliet

By Bob Okon
Future gas station will go on open land seen to the west of the Millenium Square center in Joliet. Aug. 15, 2023.

The 7 Brew drive-through coffee chain is looking at a Joliet location in Millenium Square along Plainfield Road. (Bob Okon)

The 7 Brew chain of drive-thru coffee shops now plans a Joliet location off Plainfield Road near the Louis Joliet Mall.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider a drive-thru permit for a 7 Brew at 2551 Plainfield Road.

The drive-thru would be part of a new building constructed on a vacant lot in the Millennium Square subdivision, according to a staff memo to the council.

It would be the second new development in the area, where a Speed Trek gas station and convenience store is near completion at 2665 Plainfield Road.

It also would be the second 7 Brew proposed in Joliet.

The company at one time was looking at a location at 2421 W. Jefferson St., the site of a closed Long John Silver’s restaurant. The city approved a drive-thru permit for that site, but the project did not develop.

The developer made a formal request for a drive-thru at the Plainfield Road site last month, according to the staff report.

The plan is for a 515-square-foot building with two drive-thru lanes.

“No ordering stations with speakers are proposed, as employees will take orders directly in the queuing line with handheld devices,” according to a letter to the city from Toth & Associates, the Missouri engineering firm working on the project.

Arkansas-based 7 Brew has 381 locations, including 13 in Illinois, according to its website. The nearest to Joliet is in Naperville.

