Joliet lines up for Fry the Coop chicken sandwich giveaway

People line up outside Fry the Coop at its new Joliet location on Thursday for free chicken sandwiches on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Bob Okon)

People lined up by the dozens for the start of Fry the Coop’s chicken sandwich giveaway in Joliet on Thursday, and the line got longer as the event went on.

Owner Joe Fontana has done this before.

He was giving away chicken sandwiches at his 10th and newest Fry the Coop at 2611 W. Jefferson St. to celebrate its grand opening.

The kitchen crew at Fry the Coop in Joliet keep the free chicken sandwiches coming during a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Bob Okon)

At a grand opening in Prospect Heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fontana said, “There was a two-mile line in one direction and a one-mile line in the other direction.”

The lines were not that long Thursday, but people continued to line up outside the restaurant for the grand opening that lasted until 10 p.m.

The line was growing and the parking lot was filling within the first half-hour of a chicken sandwich giveaway on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening for the Fry the Coop restaurant in Joliet on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Bob Okon)

Fontana said 2,000 people registered via email for the free sandwiches.

“It’s great to see someone local be successful and grow his business,” customer Ken Smith said as he left with a bag of sandwiches.

Fontana is a Downers Grove resident. He and staff wear T-shirts that read “EAT LOCAL FRIED CHICKEN.”

Fry the Coop owner Joe Fontana talks with customer Ken Smith of Joliet during the Joliet restaurant's grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Bob Okon)

Many of those at the grand opening were new to Fry the Coop but the restaurant actually opened in June, offering plenty of opportunities to visit before the grand opening.

Sandwiches range from the most popular Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich to the Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich, which, Fontana said, “gets everyone’s attention.”