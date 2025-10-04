Will County forest district’s Be a Trailblazer experience offers outdoor adventures, chance to win prizes

The fall session of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Be a Trailblazer runs through Saturday, Nov. 8. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The final session of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Be a Trailblazer initiative runs through Saturday, Nov. 8.

More than 2,000 people have participated this year, completing over 60,000 nature-themed missions, according to a news release from the forest preserve district.

The fall session features two batches of missions, one released Sept. 25 and the next one set to be released Oct. 17.

Prizes include a Fitbit, mini Solo stove, walking poles, a fishing starter pack, a s’mores kit and gift cards from local businesses, according to the forest preserve district.

Weekly drawings award Be a Trailblazer T-shirts. Prizes are provided by The Nature Foundation of Will County and more than two dozen local partners, the forest preserve district said.

Be a Trailblazer participants can join by downloading the free Goosechase app and searching for Be a Trailblazer or entering code PQNL75. All prizes are awarded randomly.

Fall is an especially good time to get involved, said Chad Merda, head of digital marketing strategy/engagement for the forest distrct.

“Walking a trail in a preserve in a different season can be like an entirely different experience due to those scenery changes,” he said in the release.