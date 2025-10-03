Motorcyclist killed in Plainfield crash

Plainfield police are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a car early Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:05 a.m. at the intersection of 119th Street and U.S. Route 30, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

Preliminary investigations suggest the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Route 30 when a Chevrolet Malibu, which was traveling southbound on Route 30, attempted to turn left onto eastbound 119th Street, police said.

It is believed that the car “failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming Harley, resulting in a collision,” according to the police statement.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not yet been publicly released.

The driver of the Malibu remained at the scene of the crash while the motorcyclist was taken for medical aid and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

No additional injuries were reported from the crash.

The intersection was temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation and crash reconstruction.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Plainfield police have asked that anyone with additional information pertaining to the incident contact them.