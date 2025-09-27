Lockport Township Fire Foundation will host 5K fundraiser to raise money for fire equipment

The Lockport Township Fire Foundation is hosting its first-ever 5K event as a fundraiser for new firefighting equipment.

“The Lockport Township Fire Foundation is currently committed to acquiring lifesaving equipment for use by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District as one component of a larger project to improve the emergency services provided,” foundation President Patricia Burnett said in recent fundraising letter.

The Fire Zone 5K Run/Walk will start at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, at Hassert Park, 1923 W. Renwick Road, in Lockport across from LTFPD Station 6, and continue through the Prairie Bluff Preserve.

All participants will receive a Fire Zone 5K T-shirt and participation medal, and trophies will be given to the top three race finishers in each age category.

Registration still is open online for the event and costs $39 per person including fees. Registration is open until the morning of the event, but preregistered participants can pick up their packets between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the park.

Sponsorship opportunities also are still available.

The Lockport Township Fire Foundation will host its first Fire Zone 5K walk/run Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Photo Provided by the )

Proceeds from the event will go to the foundation and will be used to purchase equipment including defibrillators, thermal-imaging cameras, security and anti-terrorism supplies, traffic control devices, and protective equipment for firefighters, according to a news release.

The increased fundraising activity is part of an ongoing effort for the LTFPD to “move forward as one of the most progressive, professional and service-oriented fire districts in Illinois,” Burnett said.

In her fundraising letter, Burnett noted that in recent years the LTFPD has expanded its staff to accommodate a growing population in the district, but as a result, it needs additional funding for equipment.

Previous purchases by the foundation have included:

a lot for Station 5

department Gator and trailer

backup cameras and car seats for ambulances

thermal-imaging cameras

a digital sign for Station 2

a fire boat

The LTFPD also is preparing to begin construction on its new state-of-the-art training facility in Crest Hill, which will provide training opportunities to first responders from multiple local departments.