Minooka soccer wins in penalty kicks to remain unbeaten: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Minooka 1, Joliet West 1: Minooka won the Southwest Prairie Conference match 4-3 in penalty kicks to remain unbeaten. The Indians (12-0, 6-0) got a goal from Aldo Escobedo, with an assist from Ethan Koranda, while Nolan Skedel made three saves.

Joliet Central 4, Bolingbrook 0: Ricardo Camacho had two goals for the Steelmen (8-8, 3-3) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Rafael Garcia and Juan Alvarez also scored. Assists came from Camacho, Jayden Lopez, Carlos Esparza and Sergio Mendoza. Chris Torres got the shutout in goal

Plainfield East 3, Plainfield South 0: Brayden Mooney scored twice for the Bengals (5-9, 4-2) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win and assisted on a goal by Harrison Neubauer.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lemont d. Eisenhower 25-10, 25-9: Colleen Arundel had five kills for Lemont (14-9, 7-0) in the South Suburban Blue win, while Marta Pranskunas had six kills and Olivia Sarno had 25 assists.

Lincoln-Way East d. Lincoln-Way Central 20-25, 25-22, 25-18: Kolby Ross had 21 kills for the Griffins (12-7, 3-0) in the Southwest Suburban Conference win, while Maggie Simon had 30 assists and Charlotte Buck had 15 digs.

Lincoln-Way West d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-15, 25-13: Leading the offense for the Warriors was Lily Goyer with 10 kills, followed by Emma Novotny with eight. Claire Murphy had 23 assists, while Sophia Rozga had 10 digs.

Lockport d. Homewood-Flossmoor 25-20, 25-13: The Porters (17-3, 3-0) got 11 kills from Bridget Ferriter in the Southwest Suburban Conference win, while Natalie Bonchantin had 17 assists and four digs and Malia Cole had eight kills.

Morris d. Plano 25-17, 25-20: Alexis Williams had 11 assists and an ace for Morris (13-4, 2-1) in the Interstate Eight win, while Tessa Shannon had four kills and an ace and Alyssa Jepson had seven digs and two aces.

Seneca d. Ottawa Marquette 25-12, 25-20: Brooklyn Sheedy had eight kills to lead the Irish (15-6, 4-1) to the Tri County Conference win.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Plainfield Central 28, Oswego East 7: The Wildcats improved to 8-7 overall and 3-1 in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the win.

BOYS GOLF

Pontiac Scramble: At Pontiac Elks Country Club, Coal City finished 14th at the 16-team event.

GIRLS GOLF

GCAC Championship: At White Pines, Providence finished ninth in the 15-team event. They were led by Lily Hartman’s round of 98.

Seneca 189, Dwight 206: At The Creek, Seneca’s Piper Stenzel was match medalist with a round of 41, while Cam Stecken shot 45, Haiden Lavarier shot 51 and Vivienne Cronkrite shot 52.