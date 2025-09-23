Lemont boys, girls golf win conference titles: Monday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys golf

South Suburban Blue Conference Championships: At Lockport, Lemont captured the team title with a total score of 298. Lemont also swept the medal stand with Nathan Zdenovec earning medalist honors with a one-over par 73. Joey Scott (74) was second, Chase Magolan (74) third, Niko Giannakopoulos (76) fourth and Dillon Bingen (77) fifth.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Championships: At Pontiac, Coal City placed third, Reed-Custer placed sixth, Peotone seventh and Wilmington eighth behind champion Streator. Jaxon Duke shot an 83 to place fourth for Coal City. Frankie Ponio finished in a tie for eighth for the Coalers. Mason Vasil placed 15th for R-C, Gavin Costanzo finished 23rd for Peotone and Ryker Feil 32nd for Wilmington.

Interstate Eight Conference Championships: At DeKalb, Morris placed sixth in the team race behind champion Ottawa. Braden Wickkiser was the top finisher for Morris, shooting an 83 and placing 16th.

Chicago Catholic League Championships: At Lemont, Providence finished fifth in the team race behind champion Loyola. Senior Jonathan Schlender shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish second, just a shot out of the top spot. Senior John Kelly shot a 79, placing 26th for the Celtics.

East Suburban Catholic Conference Championships: At Joliet, Joliet Catholic finished eighth in the team race behind champion Benet. Senior Zach Zabel shot an 80 to place 26th overall. Carter Heinen carded an 83 to place 33rd.

Minooka Invitational: At Channahon, the host Indians placed fourth. Plainfield North finished fifth, Plainfield Central finished in a tie for seventh and Plainfield South was ninth. Jonah Powell of Plainfield South shot a 77 to place fifth. Sam Espinosa of Plainfield North shot a 79 placing eighth and Lucas Heap of Minooka shot an 80 good for a tie for 11th with Evan Lee of Plainfield North.

Prairie Central 161, Seneca 170: At Fairbury, Cooper Thorson shot a 39 to finish in a tie for second for Seneca. Zander Newberry finished fourth and Coday Malak sixth for the Irish.

Dwight 175, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 178: At Dwight, Case Christensen shot a 42 and Cash Carter a 43 to lead the Trojans to the nonconference match win.

Girls golf

South Suburban Conference Championships: At Frankfort, Lemont won the team title. Sarah Scott earned medalist honors, shooting a 1-over-par 71. Ella Rusnak placed fourth, Sophia Zubek fifth, Cailin Burke sixth and Olimpia Witek seventh for Lemont.

Illinois Central Eight Championships: At Pontiac, Coal City finished second behind Manteno. Emma Sinkular won medalist honors with an 89 to win the individual title. Kaitlyn Lantka of Reed-Custer placed fifth, Meghan O’Connor took 11th and Grace Jones of Wilmington finished in a tie for 19th with teammate Meghan Fisher.

Lockport 158, Sandburg 162, Andrew 182: At Orland Park, Angelica Kwak shot a 2-under-par 35 to lead the Porters to the win. Alyssa Nenoff placed fourth, Natalie Mickelson placed in a tie for fifth and Adelynn Oostema placed seventh for Lockport.

Lincoln-Way Central 143, Stagg 182: At Hickory Hills, Charlotte Majewski earned medalist honors to lead the Knights to a sweep of the top four places. Kristin Kroll, Taylor Bush and Scout Johnson rounded out the top four for LWC.

Bolingbrook 156, Hinsdale South 158: At Woodridge, Delilah Pantoja and Lia Jones each shot 38 to tie for a second-place finish to lead the way for the Raiders.

Plainfield North 161, Naperville Central 165: At Yorkville, Kiley Sanborn shot a 36 to lead the Tigers to the win. Alesia Haynes, Annie Halvorsen and Mia Harmon rounded out the top five places for North.

East Suburban Catholic Conference Championships: At Darien, Joliet Catholic placed sixth in the team race behind champion Benet. Taylor Lepore was the top finisher for the Angels, placing 23rd.

Gibson City Melvin-Sibley 208, Dwight 230: At Dwight, Isabella Dinelli shot a 46 and Emmalynn Anderson a 55 to lead the way for the Trojans.

Girls volleyball

Dwight d. Donovan, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19: At Dwight, the Trojans picked up their 10th win of the season against eight losses with the nonconference win over the Wildcats.

Plainfield East d. East Aurora, 25-14, 25-16: At Plainfield, the Bengals captured the nonconference contest for their second straight win. East improved to 3-7 overall.

Boys soccer

Coal City 3, Bremen 1: At Midlothian, as part of the Rivals Cup, the Coalers fell behind 1-0 and rallied. Dylan Fatlan tied the game before halftime, then Owen Peterson put the Coalers up for good. Carter Hollis put the game away with a free kick goal for Coal City (12-1).

Girls flag football

Richards 14, Joliet Central 6: At Oak Lawn, a fourth-quarter touchdown from the Bulldogs dropped the Steelmen to 1-13 on the season.

Plainfield South 41, Horizon Science 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak with the lopsided win over the Huskies. South improved to 5-9 on the season.