The Herald-News Week 4 high school football roundup

Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14: At Lockport, the Griffins continued to roll through their schedule with a commanding road win over the Porters.

L-WE (4-0) will be on the road against Naperville Central in Week 5, while Lockport (1-3) will be across town at Naperville North.

Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Foxes came out on top on the road in a battle of the unbeatens.

Yorkville (4-0) will be on the road against Oswego next week, while Plainfield East (3-1) will be at home against Plainfield South.

Plainfield North 49, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Tigers picked up their first victory while dealing the Spartans their first loss in overwhelming fashion.

Plainfield North (1-3) will head to Minooka, while Romeoville (3-1) will look to bounce back at home against Joliet West.

Coal City 49, Streator 13: At Streator, the Coalers picked up a dominant road victory on the strength of five touchdown passes from quarterback Connor Henline.

Coal City (3-1) will be on the road in Braidwood to take on Reed-Custer next week.

Seneca 35, Genoa-Kingston 28: At Genoa, the Irish are still undefeated following a come-from-behind road win over the Cogs.

Seneca (4-0) will host Dwight in Week 5.

Lincoln-Way West 17, Lincoln-Way Central 12: At New Lenox, the Warriors took a two-point lead just before the half, then picked up an insurance field goal with 3:29 remaining to take down the visiting Knights.

L-W West (4-0) will be in Aurora to take on winless Waubonsie Valley next week, while L-W Central (3-1) will look to bounce back against the Barbs in DeKalb.

Oswego 44, Plainfield South 7: At Plainfield, the Panthers powered to a comfortable road win.

Oswego (4-0) will be at home against Yorkville in a battle of the unbeatens next week, while Plainfield South (0-4) will head across town to take on Plainfield East.

Wilmington 49, Herscher 7: At Herscher, the Wildcats opened a home win with 35 unanswered points on the road.

Wilmington (3-1) will next host Manteno.

Joliet Catholic 23, Marist 17: At Chicago, the Hilltoppers picked up their first win of the season on a 1-yard, game-winning touchdown pass that stemmed from a botched field-goal snap.

Providence 21, Niles Notre Dame 11: At Niles, the Celtics picked up a pair of clutch second-half touchdowns to earn a victory away from home.

Providence (3-1) will welcome St. Francis to New Lenox in Week 5.

JCA (1-3) will look to keep up the momentum in La Grange Park against Nazareth Academy next week.

Lemont 50, Tinley Park 12: At Tinley Park, Lemont cruised to victory over the Titans.

Lemont (2-2) will look to improve its win streak to three when TF South comes to town next week.

Minooka 10, Joliet West 0: At Joliet, Minooka blanked the host Tigers in a defensive showdown.

Minooka (2-2) will be at home against Plainfield North next week, while Joliet West (1-3) will hit the road to take on Romeoville.

Ottawa Marquette 50, Dwight 19: At Dwight, Marquette came out of a pregame lightning delay with plenty of energy, going up 22-0 then coasting to victory.

Dwight (2-2) will be in Seneca next week.