Brady Wall wins HF Golf Tournament for Lincoln-Way Central: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys golf

Homewood-Flossmoor Mini Tournament: At Homewood, Lincoln-Way Central junior Brady Wall shot a five-under par 65 to earn medalist honors in the HF Varsity Mini Tournament. Jonathan Schlender of Providence finished third with a 70. Drake Been of Lincoln-Way West carded a 74 to finish in a tie for sixth.

Plainfield East 156, Plainfield North 157, Joliet Central 182: At Yorkville, Evan Orlet shot an even par 35 and teammate Jacob Czerniak shot a 36 to lift the Bengals in the SPC matchup. Sam Espinosa of Plainfield North shot a 38 to lead the Tigers. Ryan Cooling shot a 44 for Joliet Central.

Coal City 190, Peotone 221: At Wilmington, the Coalers won the Illinois Central Eight match by sweeping the top five spots. Jaxon Duke shot a 43 to earn medalist honors for Coal City. Andrew Barta finished in a tie for fifth with a 49 for Peotone.

Plainfield Central 169, Joliet Catholic 179: At Joliet, Anthony Battaglia shot an even par 36 to earn medalist honors for the Wildcats. Andrew Baltz shot a 44 to tie with teammate Zach Zabel for Joliet Catholic.

Sandwich 169, Seneca 176, Plano 184: At Sandwich, Cooper Thorson of Seneca shot a 41 to finish in a tie for third. Cody Malak shot a 44 and Raiden Terry a 45 for the Irish.

Girls volleyball

Waubonsie Valley d. Lincoln-Way East 25-16, 15-25-18: At Wheaton, East (8-6) finished 1-1 after day one at the Wheaton Classic.

Lincoln-Way East d. Lemont 25-15, 25-20: At Wheaton, the Griffins rebounded to defeat Lemont at the Wheaton Classic.

Waubonsie Valley d. Lemont 25-18, 23-25, 25-22: At Wheaton, Lemont fell to the Warriors at the Wheaton Classic.

Minooka d. Harlem 25-13, 25-8: At Wheaton, Minooka closed out the day with a win over the Huskies at Wheaton. Kendall Kozak finished the day with 13 kills and 13 assists for Minooka (9-6).

Lyons Township d. Minooka 25-20, 25-14: At Wheaton, as part of the Wheaton Classic the Indians fell to the Lions in two games.

Prairie Ridge d. Plainfield North 25-21, 25-18: At Wheaton, the Tigers fell to the Wolves at the Wheaton Classic.

Metea Valley d. Plainfield North 25-22, 25-22: At Wheaton, North dropped its second match of the day to the Mustangs at the Wheaton Classic.

Flanagan-Cornell d. Dwight 25-21, 23-25, 25-14: At Flanagan, the Trojans dropped to 9-7 overall with the nonconference loss to the Falcons.

Seneca d. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-13, 25-15: At Gardner, the Fighting Irish earned the nonconference win to improve to 12-5 overall. GSW dropped to 5-6 on the season.

Boys soccer

Joliet Catholic 4, Nazareth 3 (OT): At La Grange Park, the Hilltoppers (6-3-2, 1-0). rallied for three second-half goals to knock off the Roadrunners in an East Suburban Catholic match.

Reed-Custer 3, Grant Park 3: At Braidwood, the Comets improved to 3-6-1 by playing to a draw with the Dragons.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Frankfort, the Knights won for the seventh time in their last eight matches by shutting out the Griffins. LWC improved to 8-2 while East fell to 5-5.

Sandburg 2, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, as part of the Plainfield North Classic, the host Tigers fell to 3-7-1 with the loss to the Eagles.

Rochelle 2, Morris 1: At Rochelle, Morris fell in an Interstate Eight match to the Hubs, dropping to 1-9 on the season.

Girls golf

Seneca 199, Sandwich 243: At Sandwich, Piper Stenzel shot a 41 to earn medalist honors for the Irish. Cameryn Stecken (48), Eme Paquette (51), Brooklyn Szafranski (54), and Haiden Lavarier (56) rounded out the top five for Seneca.

Oswego East 158, Bolingbrook 209: At Bolingbrook, Nylani Joyce shot a 46 to finish fourth and teammate Lia Jones placed sixth with a 49 for the Raiders.

Sandburg 158, Providence 244: At Orland Park, Bri Johnson was the top finisher for the Celtics, placing ninth overall with a 56.