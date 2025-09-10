New Lenox church to host 46th annual flea market

United Methodist Church of New Lenox sits in a wooded area of New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The United Methodist Church of New Lenox will host its 46th annual Old Campground Antiques, Collectibles, Flea Market and Craft Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

The outdoor sale will take place on the church’s historic campgrounds off Route 30, one mile east of Interstate 80, Exit 137, in downtown New Lenox.

The market will feature between 75 and 100 vendor booths, along with free live entertainment on the outdoor stage by church members.

Admission and parking are free. Food, including sloppy joes, pulled pork and hot dogs, will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting church programs and ministries.

In case of rain, the event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21. For more information, call 815-485-8271, ext. 102, on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or visit umcnl.com.