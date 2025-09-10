Lincoln-Way East volleyball sweeps past JCA: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Joliet Catholic 12-23: The Griffins (6-4) won the nonconference match, getting 15 assists and three digs from Maggie Simon. Chloe Prainito had seven kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block, while Kolby Ross had five kills, two aces and a block.

Lockport 25-25, Minooka 16-18: The Porters (7-1) picked up the nonconference win behind 10 kills and four aces by Hutsyn Timosciek, eight kills by Bridget Ferriter, 19 assists and eight digs by Natalie Bochantin and two blocks and two aces by Sara McGraw. Minooka (5-3) was led by Kennedy Walker (9 assists, 9 digs), Maddie Dostall (10 digs) and Lily Mayer (3 kills, 3 blocks).

Morris 25-25, IC Catholic 19-11: Hannah Linn had nine kills to lead Morris (8-3) to the nonconference win, while Tessa Shannon had six kills and Lily Hansen four. Brooke Thorson led with 24 assists

Coal City 25-25, Reed-Custer 12-16: Sydney Larson had 14 assists and nine service points to lead the Coalers (6-7-1, 2-1) to the Illinois Central Eight win. Maggie Carlson had four kills, 12 points, including four aces, and a block, while Liz Nadess had four kills and Riley Walker had three.

Lemont 25-25, Evergreen Park 21-18: Maddie Maloney had seven kills to lead Lemont (7-5, 2-0) to the South Suburban Blue win, while Marta Pranskunas had four kills, Kaitlyn Wilson had eight digs and Olivia Sarno had 15 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Minooka 1, Oswego East 0: Andrew Calderon scored the game’s only goal for the Indians (7-0, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener. Brian Ngong had the assist, while Nolan Skedel made nine saves in the shutout.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 1: Aidan Byrne and Chuck Stevens each scored for the Knights in the win.

Lincoln-Way East 3, Plainfield East 2: Brayden Mooney had a goal and an assist for the Bengals (2-5) in the nonconference loss, while Kaleb Hancock had a goal and Gibran Vargas had an assist.

Sandburg 2, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen concluded Windy City Tournament play with the loss, finishing sixth out of 32 teams in the tourney.

School record for Degraff: Plainfield Central’s Marshall Degraff recorded his 28th career shutout in goal in a win over IMSA, which is a new school record.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln-Way Central 158, Bradley-Bourbonnais 170: At The Sanctuary, Matthew Preski led the Knights with a round of 38. Ethan Ridings shot 40, while Aidan Blum and Aidan Ridings each shot 42.

Lemont 144, Oak Forest 173: At George Dunne National, Joey Scott shot a 2-under par round of 34 to lead Lemont, while Chase Magolan shot 36 and Jack Simpson and Dillon Bingen both shot 37.

Henry-Senachwine 162, Dwight 173, Streator Woodland 194: At Wolf Creek, Owen Vitko led the Trojans with a round of 41, followed by Cash Carter, Case Christensen and Caden Christensen, all with 44.

Manteno 171, Reed-Custer 207: At Aspen Ridge, Caedon Baumgartner led the Comets with a round of 47, while Logan Bean shot 51, Johnny Buchanan shot 53 and Nathan Trucano shot 56.

Streator 155, Coal City 174: The Coalers shot a season-best score, led by personal bests by Jaxon Duke (39) and Trevor Walker (45).

GIRLS GOLF

LaSalle Peru 186, Coal City 198, Ottawa 220: At Deer Park, Livia Sulzberger led the Coalers with a round of 47, while Joey Kline and Abi Rose each shot 50 and Jackie Dodge shot 51.

Lincoln-Way Central 159, Lincoln-Way West 170, Homewood-Flossmoor 215: At The Sanctuary, Kristin Kroll led the Knights with a round of 37, while Taylor Bosh shot 40 and Charlotte Mahewski and Sophie Devries each shot 41. Lincoln-Way West scorers were Sydney Pohlmann and Reilly Carlson with 39 each, and Juliana Deboer and Reagan Saysongkham with 46 apiece.

Plainfield East 164, Yorkville 197: At Blackberry Oaks, Taylor Miller led the Bengals with a round of 37, while Hailey Cudal shot 41 and Kendall Battle and Hope Trosclair each shot 43.

Oswego East 150, Plainfield Central 212: At Wedgewood, Kaylee Adelmann led the Wildcats with a 42, followed by Taylor Carroll (55), Caray Curtis (57) and Riley Freischlag (58).

Oak Forest 186, Lemont 187: At Cog Hill, Sarah Scott led Lemont with a round of 39, followed by Johanna Nichols (49), Callin Burke (49) and Sophia Zubel (50).

Tri-Valley 183, Seneca 210, Heyworth 213: At Highland Park Golf Course, Piper Stenzel led Seneca with a round of 47, while Camryn Stecken shot 50, Vivienne Cronkrite shot 56 and Haiden Lavarier and Josie Mitchell each shot 57.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Marian Catholic Mini Invite: Peotone finished second out of three teams with 34 points, behind St. Rita (30) and ahead of Marian Catholic (62). Shane Lynch finished third with a time of 20:55.43 to lead the Blue Devils.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Marian Catholic Mini Invite: Peotone did field a full team, but Celeste Richards was the Blue Devils’ top finisher, taking third with a time of 22:26.27.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln-Way Central 130, Lincoln-Way West 52: The Knights picked up the Southwest Suburban Conference win.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainfield Central 4, Plainfield East 3: The Wildcats improved to 4-3 with the win over the Bengals.