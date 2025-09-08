2025 Herald-News Boys Cross Country Preview Capsules

Here is a look at the 2025 Herald-News area boys cross country teams.

DWIGHT

Head coach: Larry Lane

Key returner: Joe Faris, jr.

Key newcomer: David Allen, fr.

Worth noting: Faris has qualified for state the last two seasons for the Trojans, while Allen was an IESA state qualifier last season. ... Coach Lane: “We are a small team with strong upperclassmen and four freshmen with good potential and determination to improve. The runners are showing much improvement week to week.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Jason Midlock

Key returner: Chris Corsi, jr.

Worth noting: Corsi’s best time for the Hilltoppers last season was 17:53. ... Coach Midlock: “The team is trying to gain fitness and improve their personal times.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Doug Cherry

Key returners: Erick Ortiz, sr.; Emmanuel Ramos, jr.

Key newcomers: Kevin Quintero, so., Valentín Conejo, fr.

Worth noting: Ortiz’s best time last season for the Steelmen was 16:58, while Ramos’ best was 17:05. ... Coach Cherry: “Returning state qualifier Nathaniel Gabriel is injured and likely to miss the whole season. That leaves us with only two returners from our top seven last year. This looks to be a rebuilding year and a chance to develop some of our younger runners.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Michael Brower

Key returners: Raejon Williams, sr.; Lucas Houlihan, so.; Casey Koerner, jr.; Logan Hudson, so.; Bryce Gayton, sr.; Andres Pedroza Sanchez, sr.; JP Lange, so.; Carl Slick, so.

Key newcomers: Payton Hudson, sr.; Emiliano Vieyra, fr.

Worth noting: Williams finished 26th in the Southwest Prairie Conference Meet last year for the Tigers, while Hudson was All-SPC in the 800-meter run during track season. Vierya took ninth at the IESA state meet last season. ... Coach Brower: “We’re excited for the depth of our team, especially up front. We have a varsity group that works incredibly well with one another and is committed to chasing greatness together. We love the fire of this team and their eagerness to compete.”

LEMONT

Head coach: John Kennedy, Jr.

Key returners: Gavin Abad, jr.; Jacob Czerwiec, jr.; Scott Biedess, jr.; Sam Scoville, sr.

Key newcomers: Gavin Nally, fr.; David Wojcak, fr.

Worth noting: Abad qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season for Lemont and ran a 15:59 in the meet. ... Coach Kennedy: “The short-term goal is to keep improving throughout the season. Our long-term goal is to qualify for state as a team. Last year, we missed state by one point. We hope to make this dream a reality come November.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: John Taylor

Key returners: Bryce Counihan, sr.; Ryan Zarter, so.; Mehlai Wright, sr.; Ronin Borgeson, sr.; Cian Scanlon, jr.; Andrew Nilson, jr.

Key newcomers: Domenico DiSalvo, jr.; Gavin Hoff, jr.

Worth noting: The Knights return four of their top seven from last year’s 15th-place state team. ... Counihan was a member of the Knights’ second-place 4x800 relay last spring. ... Coach Taylor: “The boys are eager to translate their hard work into results on the course.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Ryan Counihan

Key returners: Brendan Hanrahan, so.; Coleman Kavanaugh, sr.; Michael Andruck, sr.; Noah Borchert, sr.; Rohan Bhargava, sr.; Nathan Schroers, jr.

Key newcomers: Miles Mueller, fr.; Eddie Matteson, fr.; Ian Schroers, fr.; Ryan Scaletta, fr.

Worth noting: Hanrahan finished in the top 20 at both the Southwest Suburban Conference Meet and the Class 3A regional for the Griffins last season. ... Coach Counihan: “With a mix of veteran leadership and promising newcomers, we are poised for an exciting season, aiming for personal bests, team success and strong performances at the highest levels of competition.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Jason Van Swol

Key returners: Nick Dul, sr.; Hunter Spee, jr.; Anthony Lisciatti, sr.; Parker Ethridge, so.; Adrian Acosta, sr.

Key newcomers: Tyler Jasztrab, fr.; Blake Mraz, fr.; Chase Mraz, fr.; Ethan Brauch, fr.; Nathan Davis, fr.

Worth noting: Dul was a state qualifier last season for the Warriors, while Spee and Lusciatti were All-Southwest Suburban Conference. ... Coach Van Swol: “We have a solid top five of returners, led by Nick Dul. We also are very excited about our incoming freshman class.”

Nico Cimino returns for Minooka this season. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

MINOOKA

Head coach: Kevin Gummerson

Key returners: Nico Cimino, sr.; Nate Schalk, sr.; Alex Null, sr.; Ryan Resar, so.; Jase Cook sr.; Vaughn Van Eck, jr.; Samuel Kies, so.; Nathan Janulis, jr.; Cayson Traxler, jr.; Bryce Fuhrman, sr.; Joshua Reece, jr.

Worth noting: Cimino was a Class 3A state qualifier last season for the Indians and finished 36th. ... Coach Gummerson: “We had a really strong summer of training. There has been great leadership from our guys that have embraced that responsibility. The attendance has been strong, and one of the things I always look for is who is going to get out and get the work in when we are not allowed to meet as a team, and I have reports that this group is getting that done. ... This group is determined to get us to the state meet in November.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Joe Blumberg

Key returners: Cuyler Swanson, jr.; Everett Swanson, jr.; Nikita Hovious, sr.; Brodie Peterson, sr.; Jonathan Zarbock, sr.; Chase McConnell, sr.; Parker Fleetwood, sr.; Hunter Russell, sr.

Key newcomers: Joseph Emmerich, jr.; Trevor Mitoraj, fr.; Payton Luberda, fr.

Worth noting: Cuyler Swanson is a two-time Class 2A all-state performer for Morris, finishing fourth last season. Hovious has been All-Interstate Eight Conference the previous three seasons. ... Coach Blumberg: “If we stay healthy, this will be the best squad we’ve ever had, and it’s not close. Yes, we’d love to compete for a state trophy. But before the season has even started, I feel like this group has already ‘won.’ They go camping together, they will be in each other’s weddings, if anybody is daring enough to marry ‘em. They are hooked on distance running and have developed some lifelong healthy habits. That’s success, and we haven’t toed the line in an IHSA meet yet.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Shawn Price

Key returners: Greyson Denny, so.; Ben Johnson, so.; Shane Lynch, so.

Worth noting: Denny finished 43rd at the Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional last season for the Blue Devils. ... Coach Price: “Greyson Denny and Ben Johnson both had a strong freshman year, and Shane Lynch has been right with them in practice. I’m hoping to see that translate into strong races from that trio. We also have some new lower and upperclassmen joining the team, new to running, or at least new to distance running.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Jeff Purdom

Key returners: Joey DesGarennes, so.; Ty Vitanovec, jr.; Dominik Barrios.

Key newcomers: Spencer Kazak, jr.; Diego Arce, sr.

Worth noting: The Wildcats graduated their top four runners from last year’s team. ... Coach Purdom: “We are very young. The team returns only a few athletes with varsity racing experience. This team will go as the pack goes. The group up front should work together every day at practice, and that will carry over into the meets. The guys are looking forward to seeing some big improvements this fall.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Richard Gatz

Key returners: John Berducido, sr.; Grant Withaeger, sr.; Chris Johnson, so.; Evan Breese, sr.

Key newcomers: Azhaad Afeef, fr.; Sam Stone, fr.; Wesley Fair, fr.

Worth noting: Berducio was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference performer last season for the Bengals. ... Coach Gatz: “We have a large group of freshmen this year to complement our senior class. We look for huge growth from this young group as well as solid contributions from leaders John Berducido, Grant Withaeger and Chris Johnson.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Andrew Derks

Key returners: Thomas Czerwinski, sr.; Aidan Connors, sr.; James Maso, sr.; Gavin Hall, sr.; Logan Dodson, jr.; Dominic Frigo, jr.

Key newcomers: Karl Miller, fr.; Biruk Melak so.

Worth noting: The Tigers finished second in Class 3A the last two seasons, with Czerwinski finishing 10th and earning all-state recognition. He was also fifth in the state as a sophomore. ... Connors finished 27th last season, while Mason was 44th. Dodson was a state qualifier in the 3,200 during track season. ... Coach Derks: “We bring back a very committed group. These guys are great friends and love to work hard. No matter what happens this year, we are ready to let it rip and have fun. We will go into every meet with the intention of winning and running for each other.”

Class 3A Minooka Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet Alex Batsala (left) returns to try and help Plainfield South return to the Class 3A state meet (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Jason Crowe

Key returners: Alex Batsala, jr.; Dylan Buturusis, jr.; Austin Cory, sr.; Ethan Ensign, jr.; Kellen Hernandez, jr.

Key newcomer: Phoenix Viger, fr.

Worth noting: All five returning runners ran at the Class 3A state meet last season, where the Cougars finished third. Batsala is the top returning runner with a 58th-place finish. ... Coach Crowe: “We had a great summer of training, and I believe that will translate to a very successful fall. This season, we are just looking to improve each and every week and run our best in November at the state championships.”

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Dawn Gura

Key returners: Kyle Szafranski, sr.; Charlie Shafer, sr.; Finn Mack, so.; Ryan Curley, sr.; Christian Stepien, sr.

Worth noting: Szafranski’s best time for the Celtics last season was 16:08. ... Coach Gura: “The boys have put in tremendous effort during the offseason, focusing on both running and strength training to prepare for the year ahead. With a varsity group dedicated to pushing themselves at every practice and meet, the team is aiming to consistently perform at its, best. Their ultimate goal is to qualify for sectionals as a team, but beyond that, they are embracing the mindset that the possibilities are endless.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Jason Krausz

Key returners: Aldo Rodriguez; Jacob Alvarado; Jake Dobrzanski; Carlos Gonzalez; Francisco Gonzalez; Giancarlos Martinez; Ricardo Hernandez; Danny Alvarez

Key newcomers: Jake Slazyk; Sebastian Jurado

Worth noting: Alvarez is the top returning runner for the Spartans, clocking in a best time of 17:15 last season. ... Coach Krausz: “The Southwest Prairie Conference is going to be tough like it always is. Our guys are going to need to push hard this season to make an improvement in our team standing when the conference meet rolls around in October, and we try to qualify for a sectional berth.”

SENECA

Head coach: Kim Foster

Key returners: Callum Wright, so.; Jaxson Finch, sr.; Landon Hebel, jr.; Brady Fort, so.

Key newcomer: Liam Baima

Worth noting: The four returners were all varsity runners for the Irish last season, with Wright turning in the top time of 18:22. ... Coach Foster: “We are returning all of our varsity runners from last season and have two new freshmen who are looking very strong. We may not have a 15- or 16-minute guy yet, but our top five, six will be running in a pack, and that should set us up nicely at a lot of meets this season. I’m excited to see how this team improves as the season progresses. They are very hard-working and dedicated.”