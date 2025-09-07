One person killed in I-55 crash near Romeoville

One person died and another is injured after an overnight collision on Interstate 55 near Romeoville.

The accident shut down traffic in the southbound lanes until about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Weber Road, Illinois State Police said.

A commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle collided.

“Two people were transported to an area hospital with injuries,” a state police news release stated.“ One person later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

More information was not immediately available. State police said they continue to investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.