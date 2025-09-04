Lockport, Lincoln-way East tie at LWC invite: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

Girls flag football

Bolingbrook 18, Plainfield Central 6: The Red Raiders beat the Wildcats on Wednesday. Bolingbrook improved to 4-3.

Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook Plainfield Central's Shania Davison (25) takes off down the sidelines with the defense in pursuit during flag football game between Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook Wednesday, Sept 3, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Yorkville 34, Plainfield East 0: At Yorkville, the Bengals fell to the Foxes

Joliet West 13, Minooka 6: At Minooka, the Tigers improved to 4-2 on the season with the win.

Romeoville 20, Plainfield North 12: At Plainfield, the Spartans earned their second win of the season by defeating the Tigers.

Girls golf

Lincoln-Way Central Invite: At New Lenox, Lockport and Lincoln-Way East tied for the team title with a 155 score. The host Knights were third, Lincoln-Way West was sixth and Lemont was ninth. Sarah Scott of Lemont placed second with an even-par 36. Natalie Mickelson was the top finisher for the Porters with a 37, tying for third with Maggie Fagan of LWE and Taylor Bush of LWC. Reilly Carlson was the top finisher for West, placing 12th.

Plainfield North 159, Plainfield East 165: At Yorkville, Kiley Sanborn shot a 2-under par 34 to lead the Tigers in the SPC match. Taylor Miller carded a 38 for the top round for East.

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way West 2, Yorkville 1: At New Lenox, Kaylea Armstrong had 18 service points as the Warriors took down the Foxes 24-26, 25-16, 25-21. Lily Goyer added nine kills for West (3-4).

Minooka 2, Joliet Catholic 1: At Joliet, Kendall Kozak had 12 kills to lead the Indians to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 nonconference win over the Angels. Maddie Dostal had 22 digs for Minooka (4-2).

Lincoln-Way East 2, Downers Grove North 0: At Frankfort, Kolby Ross had nine kills and Klarke Mosby added eight as the Griffins knocked off the Trojans, 25-14, 25-19. Maggie Simon added 14 assists for LWE (5-4).

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Knights edged the Wildcats in a tight two-game match, 25-18, 27-25.

Boys soccer

Coal City 8, Momence 1: At Coal City, Carter Hollis scored a hat trick as the Coalers cruised in the nonconference match. Dane Noffsinger added a pair of goals for Coal City (6-0).

Peotone 9, Grant Park 0: At Grant Park, the Blue Devils improved to 4-1 with the win over the Dragons in a nonconference contest.

Joliet Catholic 5, Morris 2: At Joliet, Charlie Czerkies scored twice to lead the Hilltoppers to the win over Morris. JCA (2-1) scored four times in the second half for the win.

Romeoville 6, Horizon Science 0: At Chicago, the Spartans improved to 4-1 on the season with their second shutout.

Boys golf

Sandburg 150, Lincoln-Way West 154, Lincoln-Way Central 160, Homewood-Flossmoor 167: At Homewood, Drake Been carded a 37 and Liam Wells a 38 as the Warriors placed second in the four-team match. Matthew Preski shot a 38 to lead LWC.

Plainfield North 162, Plainfield Central 181, At Romeoville, Esteban Ornelas shot a 38 to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie match win over the Wildcats. Eli Hoover shot a 43 to lead Central.

Minooka 165, Bolingbrook 191: At Bolingbrook, Gabe Ciesielski of Minooka shot a 39, edging out teammate Ethan Walsh, who carded a 40, as the Indians took the match. Payton Bowen shot a 43 to tie for third with Lucas Heap and Will Johnson of Minooka.

Naperville North 140, Lincoln-Way East 152: At Frankfort, Seamus Moran of East shot an even-par 36 as the Griffins fell to the Huskies.