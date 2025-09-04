Lockport, Lincoln-way East tie at LWC invite: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

Girls flag football
Bolingbrook 18, Plainfield Central 6: The Red Raiders beat the Wildcats on Wednesday. Bolingbrook improved to 4-3.
Yorkville 34, Plainfield East 0: At Yorkville, the Bengals fell to the Foxes
Joliet West 13, Minooka 6: At Minooka, the Tigers improved to 4-2 on the season with the win.
Romeoville 20, Plainfield North 12: At Plainfield, the Spartans earned their second win of the season by defeating the Tigers.
Girls golf
Lincoln-Way Central Invite: At New Lenox, Lockport and Lincoln-Way East tied for the team title with a 155 score. The host Knights were third, Lincoln-Way West was sixth and Lemont was ninth. Sarah Scott of Lemont placed second with an even-par 36. Natalie Mickelson was the top finisher for the Porters with a 37, tying for third with Maggie Fagan of LWE and Taylor Bush of LWC. Reilly Carlson was the top finisher for West, placing 12th.
Plainfield North 159, Plainfield East 165: At Yorkville, Kiley Sanborn shot a 2-under par 34 to lead the Tigers in the SPC match. Taylor Miller carded a 38 for the top round for East.
Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Yorkville 1: At New Lenox, Kaylea Armstrong had 18 service points as the Warriors took down the Foxes 24-26, 25-16, 25-21. Lily Goyer added nine kills for West (3-4).
Minooka 2, Joliet Catholic 1: At Joliet, Kendall Kozak had 12 kills to lead the Indians to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 nonconference win over the Angels. Maddie Dostal had 22 digs for Minooka (4-2).
Lincoln-Way East 2, Downers Grove North 0: At Frankfort, Kolby Ross had nine kills and Klarke Mosby added eight as the Griffins knocked off the Trojans, 25-14, 25-19. Maggie Simon added 14 assists for LWE (5-4).
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Knights edged the Wildcats in a tight two-game match, 25-18, 27-25.
Boys soccer
Coal City 8, Momence 1: At Coal City, Carter Hollis scored a hat trick as the Coalers cruised in the nonconference match. Dane Noffsinger added a pair of goals for Coal City (6-0).
Peotone 9, Grant Park 0: At Grant Park, the Blue Devils improved to 4-1 with the win over the Dragons in a nonconference contest.
Joliet Catholic 5, Morris 2: At Joliet, Charlie Czerkies scored twice to lead the Hilltoppers to the win over Morris. JCA (2-1) scored four times in the second half for the win.
Romeoville 6, Horizon Science 0: At Chicago, the Spartans improved to 4-1 on the season with their second shutout.
Boys golf
Sandburg 150, Lincoln-Way West 154, Lincoln-Way Central 160, Homewood-Flossmoor 167: At Homewood, Drake Been carded a 37 and Liam Wells a 38 as the Warriors placed second in the four-team match. Matthew Preski shot a 38 to lead LWC.
Plainfield North 162, Plainfield Central 181, At Romeoville, Esteban Ornelas shot a 38 to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie match win over the Wildcats. Eli Hoover shot a 43 to lead Central.
Minooka 165, Bolingbrook 191: At Bolingbrook, Gabe Ciesielski of Minooka shot a 39, edging out teammate Ethan Walsh, who carded a 40, as the Indians took the match. Payton Bowen shot a 43 to tie for third with Lucas Heap and Will Johnson of Minooka.
Naperville North 140, Lincoln-Way East 152: At Frankfort, Seamus Moran of East shot an even-par 36 as the Griffins fell to the Huskies.