Annual Route 66 conference coming to Joliet

The "Road to the Centennial" conference will be held at the Joliet Area Historical Museum Oct. 9-11, 2025. (Bob Okon)

An annual Route 66 conference will be held in Joliet in October with the theme “Road to the Centennial.”

The Tenth Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference will be held Oct. 9-11 ahead of the 100th anniversary year of the historic Route 66 in 2026.

The conference will be at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The event is open to the public.

Museum Chief Executive Officer Greg Peerbolte encouraged people interested in Route 66 to attend the conference.

The keynote speaker is Rhys Martin, an author and photographer from Tulsa, Oklahoma who also serves as president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Rhys’s travel writing and photography has been featured in numerous publications, including Tulsa People Magazine, This Land Press, Route 66 Magazine, Nimrod Journal, The Oklahoman and Tulsa World, according to a news release about the conference from the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission..

The 2025 conference is made possible by Heritage Corridor Destinations Convention & Visitors Bureau, Joliet Area Historical Museum, City of Lockport, Joliet City Center Partnership, and Lambert 1957 Mobil, accordingo the release.

Registration for the conference sessions is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-3-day-miles-of-possibility-route-66-conference-tickets-1366114337759.