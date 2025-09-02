Shaw Local

Joliet Christian Women’s Connection to hold luncheon with special speaker

By Kevin Newberry

The Joliet Christian Women’s Connection announced that it will present a catered luncheon with an inspirational speaker from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

Speaker Sue McConnaughy of Dixon will tell her story of being abandoned at birth and how it has shaped her life.

Lightways Hospice & Serious Illness Care also will share how its compassionate approach supports patients and families with dignity and peace.

This luncheon is $20 per plate, and reservations are due by Sept. 10. To reserve a spot, contact Barb at 815-439-2076 or mrs.brutus56@gmail.com.

