Clean out the garage and donate your old bicycles at Will County forest preserves

Recycle your bicycle at one of four Forest Preserve District of Will County locations from Sept. 13 to Sept. 28, 2025. Recycled bikes are donated to Working Bikes in Chicago for refurbishment and distribution worldwide. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of Sept. 8. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Nature Play Day After Hours: Sticks – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Stick play is an easy way to get children involved in nature. Build tiny fairy homes, pick up sticks and make your own wands. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities, including a story, a hike, games and crafts. This free event is for kids ages 3 to 5. Register by Sept. 7.

Fall Drum Circle – 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Welcome fall with a drum circle led by James Evans of Three Rivers Drum Circle. Learn basic drumming techniques and how to create authentic rhythms. No experience is necessary. Register by Sept. 11.

Kayak Kollege – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon: This workshop, led by American Canoe Association-certified instructors, introduces participants to kayaking on flat water with instruction on safety, paddling strokes and kayak types. Wet exits will be demonstrated. All equipment will be provided, but personal kayaks are welcome. Admission is $35 per person. This event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by Sept. 11.

Recycle Your Bicycle – Saturday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 28: Clean out the garage and recycle your bicycle with the forest preserve district and Working Bikes, which refurbishes and distributes bikes worldwide. Drop-offs are accepted at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook, McKinley Woods-Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon, Monee Reservoir in Monee and Sugar Creek Preserve in Joliet.

Early Bird Hike – 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Fall migration is underway, and the preserve is a prime stop for visiting flyovers. Join birders of all levels to see who’s passing through. This free event is intended for ages 18 and older. Register by Sept. 11.