Joliet City Council to vote on ‘Dome of Unity’ sculpture for new City Square

The "Dome of Unity," a sculpture to be created in the new Joliet city square, will be made of stainless steel with a design resembling paper cut art. Aug. 21, 2025 (Provided by the City of Joliet)

The Joliet City Council will vote next week on a sculpture to go in the new City Square.

The “Dome of Unity,” a white sculpture with a resemblance to paper cut art that will let in changing light patterns through the day, was described as “a great retreat” within the future square by its creator when presented to the city Arts Commission.

Sijia Chen from Los Angeles presented her proposal along with five other finalists last year, when the Arts Commission reviewed sculpture ideas for the square under construction in downtown Joliet.

The commission in October recommended the “Dome of Unity,” and the council will vote Tuesday to award Chen the contract to put it in the square.

The proposed $197,000 commission for Chen will cover “all associated project costs for the artist, minus site lighting and landscaping costs,” according to a staff memo to the council.

Conceptual art shows how the "Dome of Unity" may look in the new Joliet city square. (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

The dome would be 12 feet tall and 19 feet wide.

It would be “located just steps from the historic Rialto Square Theatre,” the city said in a news release issued Thursday.

The sculpture is expected to be completed in time for a 100th Anniversary Gala at the Rialto on May 16, according to the release.

The square is being built along Chicago Street across from the Rialto.

“The Dome of Unity will not only be an iconic piece of art, but also a reflection of Joliet’s identity, history, and future,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in the release.

The new Joliet city square is being built along Chicago Street and across from the Rialto Square Theatre. (Bob Okon)

The sculpture will be made of stainless steel with protective anti-graffiti coating, according to the release.

“As part of the project, Chen will lead a community engagement process to shape the final design,” according to the release. “The public will be invited to participate in a town hall-style meeting and a paper cut technique workshop, as well as contribute feedback through a dedicated project website.”

The city received 50 proposals for a sculpture after issuing an international call for submissions. Those proposals were narrowed to 14 that were presented for consideration to the public for a vote.

Almost 3,000 votes were cast to narrow the field to the six finalists, according to the release.