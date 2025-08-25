State Sen. Loughran Cappel invites residents to meet and greet, Tuesday

Residents are invited to join state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and state Rep. Natalie Manley to chat over a cup of coffee on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Urban Kitchen, located at 2424 Plainfield Road, in Crest Hill. Coffee will be provided for attendees, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Loughran Cappel’s 49th Senate District covers northwestern Will and eastern Kendall counties, including parts of Oswego and Boulder Hill. Loughran Cappel is a Democrat from Shorewood.

Manley’s 98th House District reaches parts of Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield and Bolingbrook. Manley is a Democrat from Joliet.

“One of my favorite things to do as a senator is sit and chat with local residents,” said Loughran Cappel.“This is a great time to come ask questions, voice concerns and find resources available to you.”

Residents with questions or concerns can contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughra