State Sen. Loughran Cappel invites residents to meet and greet, Tuesday

Senate With State Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, D-Shorewood, opting to run for Will County executive, the race to replace her in Springfield has led to another competitive primary. Joliet teacher and school board member Meg Loughran Cappel, Joliet City Council member Larry Hug, and Bolingbrook business consultant Michael Crowner are vying to replace Bertino-Tarrant in District 49. Cappel said she's connecting with voters through her experience as a special education teacher and working mother. She said public education is her focus. She wants to tackle issues like the teacher shortage and provide more social-emotional support for students in underserved communities. "These are things that I'm experiencing firsthand (as a teacher)," Cappel said. Hug emphasized his record on the Joliet City Council and the millions of dollars in new business and construction generated in the city since he was first elected in 2011. He said at the state level he wants to focus on improving Illinois's fiscal condition. "We need to actually sit down, roll up our sleeves and spend our current money wisely," Hug said. Crowner, a first-time politician, said he's selling his financial expertise as his biggest asset. He said he wants to "make sure that our state is in a place where people can afford to raise their families." The winner of that Democratic primary would then likely face Plainfield Republican Tom McCullagh.

Illinois Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (Photo provided by State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel)

By Judy Harvey

Residents are invited to join state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and state Rep. Natalie Manley to chat over a cup of coffee on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Urban Kitchen, located at 2424 Plainfield Road, in Crest Hill. Coffee will be provided for attendees, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Loughran Cappel’s 49th Senate District covers northwestern Will and eastern Kendall counties, including parts of Oswego and Boulder Hill. Loughran Cappel is a Democrat from Shorewood.

Manley’s 98th House District reaches parts of Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield and Bolingbrook. Manley is a Democrat from Joliet.

“One of my favorite things to do as a senator is sit and chat with local residents,” said Loughran Cappel.“This is a great time to come ask questions, voice concerns and find resources available to you.”

Residents with questions or concerns can contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughra

Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.