Section of Essington Road in Joliet to be shut down

A section of Essington Road in Joliet will be closed from Tuesday to Sept. 2. (Provided photo)

The city of Joliet will completely close a section of Essington Road next week.

Essington between Galena Drive and Adesso Lane will be closed starting Tuesday for an ongoing water main project. The area is located north of U.S. 30 and south of Renwick Road where ComEd power lines cross Essington.

The section of Essington is expected to be reopened by Sept. 2.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work,” a new release from the city stated.

A detour will be in place, according to the release.

Information about the project can be found on the city website at joliet.gov/construction-zone. Those with questions can call the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.