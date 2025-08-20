Plum Creek Nature Center to host nature Festival of Arts

Experience how nature fuels creativity during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Festival of Arts Through Nature from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road in Crete. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Experience how nature fuels creativity during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Festival of Arts Through Nature from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road in Crete. This free activity is open to all ages.

The event will feature art, music, movement and culinary experiences inspired by the natural world. Visitors can try out musical instruments at a musical petting zoo, join interactive music sessions, create DIY wind chimes, and contribute to community art projects using natural materials. Other highlights include “en plein air” painting with provided supplies, the Prairie Reverie art exhibit by Carrie Carlson, and outdoor yoga in the hummingbird garden.

Cooking demonstrations by Odd Produce, Inc. will explore foraging seasonal ingredients and food vendors like Crete Cadets, Tacos Maui and The Bean Wagon Coffee Co. will be on site. Shoppers can browse handcrafted, nature-inspired goods, including jewelry, woodwork, art prints and birdhouses from local artisans with featured vendors, including Wild Birds Unlimited, PK’s Wood Things, Judi B. Designs and more. The nature center gift shop will also be open with themed items and honey.

For more information on this event, visit reconnectwithnature.org.