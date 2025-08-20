Girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in The Herald-News area

Here are five girls volleyball players to watch this season across The Herald-News area.

Bolingbrook's Noelle Aprati (Courtesy of Bolingbrook High School)

Noelle Aprati, Bolingbrook

Aprati, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, had 321 kills and 252 digs for the Raiders last season and returns for what promises to be another big year. “Noelle has been a leader for us since she was a freshman, and we are looking forward to her senior season,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said.

Joliet West's Lena Govoni (Courtesy of Joliet West High School)

Lena Govoni, Joliet West

Govoni, a 5-10 senior setter/right side hitter, collected 364 assists, 167 kills, 197 digs and 41 aces to help lead the Tigers to a 28-10 record and their third straight Class 4A regional championship last season. She has committed to Eastern Michigan University.

Providence's Abbey Knight (Courtesy of Providence Catholic High School)

Abbey Knight, Providence

Knight, a 6-0 senior outside hitter, had team-highs with 440 kills and 220 digs last season to lead the Celtics to a Class 3A sectional championship. The Wright State University commit was named first-team Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State and All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference.

Minooka's Kendall Kozak (Courtesy of Minooka Community High School)

Kendall Kozak, Minooka

Kozak, a 6-0 senior setter/outside hitter for the Indians, led the Southwest Prairie Conference last season with a .407 hitting percentage. She was All-SPC and IVCA All-State second team. Over the past two seasons, Kozak has 472 kills, 324 digs, 789 assists, 106 blocks and 43 aces while playing all six rotations.

Lincoln-Way East's Alaina Pollard (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East High School)

Alaina Pollard, Lincoln-Way East

Pollard, a 6-1 senior right side, had 282 kills and 57 blocks for the Griffins last season. The Indiana University commit is entering her fourth varsity season and can play outside hitter, right side hitter and middle blocker. She has a vertical advantage, as she can touch 10 foot, 6 inches on her approach.