Plainfield Township residents displaced by attic fire Sunday

A residence in the 21700 block of Hemingway Court in Plainfield Township damaged by a fire on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Residents of a Plainfield Township home were displaced by an attic fire that appears to have been accidental in nature.

About 5:23 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the 21700 block of Hemingway Court, according to a statement from Lockport Township Deputy Fire Chief James Grady.

The residents were home at the time and were able to leave the home safely when a neighbor alerted them to a fire, Grady said.

The fire was confined to the attic and extinguished quickly by firefighters, Grady said.

But the residents are not able to stay in the home, Grady said. They are receiving assistance from American Red Cross.

The fire appears to be accidental and the cause remains under investigation.