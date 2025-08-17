Tacos Before Vatos in Morris partners with Meals on Wheels

Tacos Before Vatos serves traditional and unique tacos, such as pork with pineapple and cilantro toppings. (Gary Middendorf)

Tacos Before Vatos Cantina in Morris will host a grand-opening celebration in honor of its new partnership with Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois.

The celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Tacos Before Vatos Cantina in Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

The partnership will offer “a special menu for older adults, serving healthy, delicious meals in a restaurant setting," according to a news release announcing the event.

Reservations are required, and space is limited. Call Meals on Wheels at 331-701-6505 to sign up.

Marco and Bri Alcantar, owners of Tacos Before Vatos, opened the cantina in Clayton’s Rail earlier this year. The couple opened their first restaurant in Crest Hill.

Marco and Bri Alcantar, the operators of Tacos Before Vatos, which runs inside Clayton's Rail in Morris, pose for a photo Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

As part of its Meals on Wheels partnership, Tacos Before Vatos will offer made-from-scratch lunches and dinners to Meals on Wheels clients age 60 and older, as well as spouses of eligible clients.

This special menu includes:

nonalcoholic fruity margaritas

milkshakes

a wide range of traditional Mexican dishes such as burritos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas, chilaquiles, taco salad, enchiladas and concha (Mexican sweet bread)

For information, call Tacos Before Vatos at 815-710-5150 or visit tinyurl.com/bdf8z3v4 and mowfni.org.