Tacos Before Vatos in Morris partners with Meals on Wheels

Tacos Before Vatos Cantina in Morris will host a grand-opening celebration in honor of its new partnership with Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois.
The celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Tacos Before Vatos Cantina in Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.
The partnership will offer “a special menu for older adults, serving healthy, delicious meals in a restaurant setting," according to a news release announcing the event.
Reservations are required, and space is limited. Call Meals on Wheels at 331-701-6505 to sign up.
Marco and Bri Alcantar, owners of Tacos Before Vatos, opened the cantina in Clayton’s Rail earlier this year. The couple opened their first restaurant in Crest Hill.
As part of its Meals on Wheels partnership, Tacos Before Vatos will offer made-from-scratch lunches and dinners to Meals on Wheels clients age 60 and older, as well as spouses of eligible clients.
This special menu includes:
- nonalcoholic fruity margaritas
- milkshakes
- a wide range of traditional Mexican dishes such as burritos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas, chilaquiles, taco salad, enchiladas and concha (Mexican sweet bread)
For information, call Tacos Before Vatos at 815-710-5150 or visit tinyurl.com/bdf8z3v4 and mowfni.org.