Joliet library programs moving from summer to fall themes

Joliet Public Library’s 2025 summer storytime program at the Will County forest preserve off of Black Road in Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

It has been a very successful summer at the Joliet Public Library. Our Summer Reading Challenge saw more than a 20% increase in participation, with readers collectively logging over 2 million pages.

Our Adult Services team almost ran out of its popular prizes, and patrons of all ages visited both the under-construction Black Road Branch and our downtown Ottawa Street Branch to log their pages and collect their rewards.

As the summer winds down and families prepare for the new school year, the library remains a steady and welcoming space.

As a mom of two daughters in Troy School District 30-C, I know this time of year brings a whirlwind of school picnics, teacher meet-and-greets and new bus routes. Amid all of that, the library is a place of calm before our busy fall programming season begins.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu, communications manager for the Joliet Public Library (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

What can you expect this fall at JPL?

Library Card Sign-Up Month: September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. If you or someone in your household doesn’t yet have a library card, this is the perfect time to join. We’ll be celebrating with giveaways throughout the month, so don’t miss out!

Project Black Road updates: If you haven’t visited the Black Road Branch recently, we’re currently in phase one of our major renovation project. More than half of the building is closed off, but our team is still here to help during this exciting transition. When complete, the reimagined space will better serve our growing west side community.

Youth and adult zones: The building will better separate youth and adult areas, offering quiet study and business space alongside a dedicated area for kids and teens.

Children’s play area: A new interactive space will allow kids to learn through play.

Private study and collaboration rooms: More small rooms for studying, tutoring or meeting will be added to accommodate increasing demand.

Improved circulation area: A redesigned service desk will streamline service and navigation.

Fresh look: New paint and carpeting will refresh the entire space, creating a warm and inviting environment.

Fall programming

We continue to offer free programs for all ages, although some locations have shifted due to ongoing construction.

Look for:

- Events at the Ottawa Street Branch

– Story time at the Galowich Family YMCA

- Outdoor programs at the Black Road Branch

Check out our website and social media for full event listings, and stop by to see what’s new this fall.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Joliet Public Library’s webpage at jolietlibrary.org.