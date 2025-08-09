Will County police seek public’s help to find missing man

Victor V. Salov, 36, is reported missing from his Homer Glen residence. The Will County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in finding Salov. Aug. 9, 2025 (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the the public’s help to find a man missing from his Homer Glen home.

Victor V. Salov, 36, was officially reported missing Tuesday from the home he shares with his parents, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen July 15 when he was released from a hospital and has not been home since, police said.

“Victor has a medical condition that places him in an endangered status,” according to the release.

Police posted a request for the public’s help on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Friday night.

Salov is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with “brown eyes, long unkempt brown hair, and a long brown beard,“ according to the release. ”He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.”

Salov does not have a cellphone, bank accounts, credit or debit cards, or social media accounts, police said.

“He has no vehicle, no known associates, and no current place of employment,” according to the release. “He returned to Homer Glen three years ago after living in California.”

Police advise anyone who sees Salov to call 911 immediately and provide his location so emergency services can be provided.

Anyone with information about Salov’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective DeMato at cdemato@willcosheriff.org or 815-727-8574.